The Grailed Marketplace Report has arrived. 2025 saw the dethroning of perennial giants by luxury powerhouses, the return of loudness in streetwear and a shift toward razor-sharp aesthetics that prioritize craft over passing trends. From the ubiquity of Gothic fonts to the ongoing tension between maximalism and minimalism, this is how the world dressed in 2025 and what might be on the horizon for 2026.

The top three spots for 2025 were occupied exclusively by luxury houses with decidedly dark points of view, signaling collective interest in a more brooding tone of style. Chrome Hearts retained the crown at #1, but its dominance shifted from a cult flex to a global standard. Close behind, Balenciaga (#2) and Rick Owens (#3) cemented their status as the new uniform, pushing Nike down to #5 as Supreme nudged its way up to #4.

Elsewhere, Saint Laurent Paris (+5) and Dior (+2) surged on a wave of Hedi Slimane nostalgia, balancing 2010s “indie sleaze” with a renewed appetite for Anthony Vaccarello’s relaxed tailoring and the impending revival of the Kris Van Assche era. Archive Japanese streetwear and avant-garde designers also saw renewed interest, evidenced by Undercover’s 12-spot jump, Yohji Yamamoto’s nine-spot increase and Hysteric Glamour’s seven-spot gain.

Maison Margiela (+1) capitalized on a shift toward unbranded storytelling—fueled by the enduring legacy of the Tabi silhouette and reemergence of the Future sneaker—while Gucci found new life in Tom Ford-era classics coinciding with Demna’s highly anticipated debut. With Enfants Riches Déprimés (+14) also skyrocketing, the data proves the community is investing in deep narrative and provenance over fleeting hype.

Grailed

The rising class of 2025 defined itself by extreme polarization. On one end, a new streetwear vanguard arrived with aggressive energy, seizing the torch from 2024’s breakouts like Hellstar. Godspeed exploded with a staggering +1097% surge, leading a pack of future staples like Vale (+650%) and The GV Gallery (+214%). On the other, the appetite for anonymity deepened, with sales for relaxed, craft-focused minimalists like The Row (+95%), Auralee (+83%), Mfpen (+83%) and Evan Kinori (+33%) spiking as users chased impeccable construction over logos.

Between these poles, niche aesthetics found a massive footing. Paly Hollywood (+299%) channeled the same punk DIY grit as heavy-hitter Enfants Riches Déprimés, while Giuseppe Zanotti (+275%) and Isabel Marant rode a wave of 2010s “Swag Era” nostalgia. Gentle Monster (+53%) also cemented itself as the eyewear king through viral collaborations and innovative shapes, proving that whether you’re looking back to the Y2K era or ahead to the next big drop, the market rewards a distinct point of view.

Grailed

Perhaps no other data point is as insightful in terms of what’s to come as the search bar. With rumors of Slimane’s return to the spotlight and the ongoing influence of artists like Fakemink, Nettspend and 2hollis, searches for his archival eras at Dior Homme and Saint Laurent crept back into the conversation (+38%). Other familiar names from the period, like Giuseppe Zanotti (+253%) and Jeremy Scott (+52%), provided further evidence that the community is looking back to move forward. But evolution was just as potent as nostalgia: 424 (+334%) impressively redefined itself, maturing beyond its Fairfax roots with coveted leather and boots that recall its 2017 peak.

Grailed

For the ninth consecutive year, viadeiservi stands alone at the summit. It remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of the platform, offering a depth of inventory that makes it the first stop for everyone from casual browsers to serious collectors. Connecticut-based NOWHERESTORELLC rode a wave of growth to surge from 2024’s #6 spot all the way to #2.

The rest of the top 20 almost perfectly captures the pulse of style today. From hype specialists OriginsNYCMIA and the Chrome Hearts authority of 4GSELLER to luxury stalwarts like eLady, these are the sellers who both supplied and defined the market.

Grailed

The country has fractured into hyper-specific microclimates. Perhaps the most surprising shift comes from the South, where Rick Owens claimed top honors in both Louisiana and West Virginia. It’s clear that the Lord of Darkness no longer just appeals to the metropolitan avant-garde, but that he’s found a fervent following in unexpected corners of the map.

The East Coast and North tell a different story. New Jersey embraced the punk-luxury ethos of Enfants Riches Déprimés, while Maine and Minnesota turned to the oversized irony of Vetements. And what about Chrome Hearts? It’s become the great unifier, claiming the top spot in diverse markets from the tropical paradise of Hawai‘i to the glitzy desert of Nevada.

Elsewhere, the forecast dictates the fit. Practical luxury is thriving in the North and West, with Arc’teryx reigning over the rugged terrains of Alaska and Montana, while Oakley tops the charts in Utah, a nod to the state’s deep-rooted ski culture. But local pride remains the ultimate tribute: in Illinois, the legacy of Virgil Abloh remains untouchable, with his home state continuing to champion his work above all others.

Grailed

New for 2026, we take a look at how the community shopped across the globe. Chrome Hearts proves its international scalability, taking the #1 spot in the U.S., UAE and South Korea—all markets that prioritize high-vis luxury. Case in point, one of 2025’s top international purchases was a pair of $17,750 Chrome Hearts cross patch denim to a buyer in the Emirates.

In Europe, a clear aesthetic divide has emerged between the disruptors and the establishment. The United Kingdom and Germany both preferred Vetements, favoring exaggerated silhouettes and graphic-heavy irony over traditional heritage. In contrast, the Mediterranean remained the stronghold of classic luxury; Italy stuck with Saint Laurent Paris, while France honored the local legacy of Dior.

In 2026, Grailed stands at an intersection. The last 12+ months have seen the mainstreaming of distressing and deconstruction. Yet the rapid rise of minimalist luxury and a new wave of streetwear suggests a countermovement is already brewing.

If 2025 was the year we embraced the dark, 2026 may be the year the lights flicker back on. With the resurgence of Hedi-era aesthetics and a new generation of designers challenging the luxury status quo, the only certainty is evolution. We’ll be here to track every drop, every search and every shift.

