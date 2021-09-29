4th graders and families can sign up for free State Park passes
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fourth graders and their families can visit 19 California State Parks for free for an entire year thanks to a new pilot program.
The California State Parks Adventure Pass was created after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills to establish the pilot program and make it free for fourth graders.
Families of fourth graders can sign up immediately to apply for the pass.
“The California State Park Adventure Pass is an incredible new program that will help promote a healthier, more equitable California for all—a California where every child has the opportunity to explore, learn and benefit from our state’s natural wonders,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California's First Partner.
The Adventure Pass was created through a partnership with the First Partner’s Office and the Natural Resources Agency.
The Adventure Pass grants admission to 19 state parks including the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History in Morro Bay.
The 19 California State Parks included with the Adventure Pass includes:
- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (Nearest cities – Borrego Springs and Julian)
- Calaveras Big Trees State Park (Arnold)
- California Citrus State Historic Park (Riverside)
- California State Railroad Museum (Sacramento)
- Chino Hills State Park (Chino Hills)
- Clear Lake State Park (Kelseyville)
- Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (Earlimart)
- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park (Julian)
- Empire Mine State Historic Park (Grass Valley)
- Hendy Woods State Park (nearest city – Philo)
- Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area (Gabilan Mountains, an hour drive from San Jose)
- Jack London State Historic Park (Glen Ellen)
- Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park (Crescent City)
- Millerton Lake State Recreation Area (Fresno)
- Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History (Morro Bay)
- Patrick’s Point State Park (Trinidad)
- Samuel P. Taylor State Park (Lagunitas)
- Seacliff State Beach (Santa Cruz)
- Silver Strand State Beach (Coronado)
You can apply for the pass online, in-person at a state parks office, or by calling 800-444-7275.
