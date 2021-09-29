4th graders and families can sign up for free State Park passes

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fourth graders and their families can visit 19 California State Parks for free for an entire year thanks to a new pilot program.

The California State Parks Adventure Pass was created after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills to establish the pilot program and make it free for fourth graders.

Families of fourth graders can sign up immediately to apply for the pass.

“The California State Park Adventure Pass is an incredible new program that will help promote a healthier, more equitable California for all—a California where every child has the opportunity to explore, learn and benefit from our state’s natural wonders,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California's First Partner.

The Adventure Pass was created through a partnership with the First Partner’s Office and the Natural Resources Agency.

The Adventure Pass grants admission to 19 state parks including the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History in Morro Bay.

The 19 California State Parks included with the Adventure Pass includes:

You can apply for the pass online, in-person at a state parks office, or by calling 800-444-7275.