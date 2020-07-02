Santa Barbara County orders beaches to close for Fourth of July weekend

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg issued a health officer order on Thursday that beaches are to be closed to the public over the July Fourth weekend.

This order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

The order was made in response to Santa Barbara County's failure to meet California's threshold for Elevated Disease Transmission amid the COVID-19 pandemic., causing it to remain on the state's County Data Monitoring list for the past 16 days.

“The temporary closure of all beaches is necessary due to the anticipated high volume of people at our beaches during the July 4th weekend, which will impede the practice of safe and necessary social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barba County,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg. “The landscape for this upcoming weekend has changed in the past few days as more and more counties have decided to close their beaches. This raised significant concern for the impacts to our local community.”

The full public health order can be read here.

For more information on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, visit www.publichealthsbc.org or call the County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.