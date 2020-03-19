Skip to Content
Cachuma Lake and Jalama Beach County Park close campgrounds

Cachuma Lake
Santa Barbara County Public Works

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cachuma Lake and Jalama Beach County Park campgrounds will be temporarily closed until April 6 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Non-campground outdoor areas of the parks, including trails and beaches, will remain open. 

Visitors are reminded to only meet in groups of less than 10 and maintain at least six feet between themselves and other visitors.

Those with reservations were notified by the park that their reservation was canceled.

The parks are now open for day use only.

This comes shortly after California State Parks announced the closure of all state park campgrounds on Tuesday.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

