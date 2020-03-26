The Berry Man goes direct to help consumers in these tough times

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A big shift is taking place during the current virus crisis by The Berry Man to help thousands of people have access to fresh food without waiting in long store lines.

General Manager Les Clark says he saw many seniors lined up at a Costco in Santa Maria and thought there had to be a better way, especially with all of his warehouses full of fresh, local produce. He is now taking on line orders for about 100 of his top items.

Customers can have the boxes delivered (with a minimum order) or they can pick up at the warehouse dock with a staff member doing the carry out. A look around the site this morning showed a solid supply of fruits, vegetables, dairy and a selection of desserts.

Clark expects most orders to include a variety pack of items that will last seven to 12 days.

The Berry Man also has warehouse sites in San Luis Obispo and Oxnard and is considering the same program there. Right now it is in the greater Santa Barbara area.

On the side of the Berry Many trucks the slogan "Stay healthy, eat more fruits and vegetables" now also includes "and wash your hands."

For more information go to: The Berry Man

More details and video will be added here later today)