Construction Begins for Santa Barbara’s Newest Affordable Housing Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) celebrated the official groundbreaking of a new housing development, designed to serve the community's workforce and moderate income residents.

Jacaranda Court, set to transform a city-owned commuter parking located at 400 W. Carrillo St., will be a new 63-unit affordable rental community comprised of three-to-four-story buildings to include 21 studios, 37 one-bedroom units, and 5 two-bedroom units.

The Housing Authority was joined by city officials, project partners, and community members Monday to celebrate the construction of the $44.8 million development.

"There are commuters that are coming in here on a daily basis, traveling over an hour each way, coming in and out of Santa Barbara because they can't afford to live where they work," said HACSB CEO Rob Fredricks.

Jacaranda Court is a collaboration between HACSB and the City of Santa Barbara to tackle the region's housing crisis. The agency says a total of seven apartments will be reserved for low-income households with Section-8 project-based vouchers. The remaining units will be prioritized for the "missing middle" – residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional low-income housing yet are priced out of market-rate rentals.

The project is expected to take roughly 20 months to complete.

