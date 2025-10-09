Sen. Monique Limón Leads Voices for Housing Justice in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) — Senator Monique Limón took the spotlight today at a powerful gathering at Ventura City Hall, where families and civic leaders shared deeply personal stories of how affordable housing is transforming lives across the the region.

Resonating through the room were voices of parents, children, and community advocates who testified how access to stable, affordable homes has brought security, dignity, and opportunity to their lives. Many spoke of the stress lifted, the prospects restored, and the future they dared to hope for again.

Sen. Limón — whose district spans both Santa Barbara and portions of Ventura County — addressed the crowd, pledging continued legislative support and urging local and state partners to keep expanding access to housing that changes lives.

City officials and housing advocates confirmed that moments like today are more than symbolic — they are essential to building political momentum behind the urgent work of closing California’s housing gap.

Ventura’s event drives home one clear message: affordable housing isn’t charity — it’s justice. And with leaders like Sen. Limón at the helm, there’s renewed hope that more families will find the homes they deserve.

