HASBARCO Presents Latest Affordable Housing Complex in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, or HASBARCO, cut the ribbon this afternoon on its latest affordable housing complex in Buellton.

Polo Village has been housing people since May, but today it was officially recognized.

City leaders, builders, and designers – as well as state and county representatives – attended.

Several people remarked on the sophisticated design of Polo Village, that it was not just functional, but beautiful.

With spacious, air conditioned interiors, a community center, and full support staff, many who called themselves unhoused just months ago can now say they are home.

“I have a foundation and I can start a new life and a new chapter,” says Polo Village resident Frederick Villa. “I’m very grateful for the community. I'm able to interact with people, the staff and, of course, all the ordinary and put it together and let me live another day.”

HASBARCO is one of several organizations building affordable housing complexes on the Central Coast.

