Questions Grow Over Mega Housing Project Behind Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A proposal to build an eight-story housing project directly behind Santa Barbara’s Old Mission is raising concerns.

Neighbors and preservation groups are worried about safety, the project’s size, and its potential impact on the historic site.

City leaders are requesting more details, while Father Joe says the Mission is holding off on deciding whether to host a community meeting.

The developers are moving forward under California’s Builder’s Remedy law, which can override certain local zoning rules for housing projects.

The next step will be a city review, followed by possible public hearings in the coming weeks.

