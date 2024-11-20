Turkey Drive: Popular ‘Turkey Bucks’ promotion now at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A popular way to contribute to the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive at the grocery store check-out stand is now available for the first time ever in Santa Barbara County.

"Turkey Bucks" are now being sold at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Santa Maria, offering customers a quick and easy way to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to local people in need.

The promotion allows customers to make a monetary donation of any desired amount.

After their donation, customers will receive a paper Turkey Buck, allowing them to write their name or a message on the certificate, which will later be posted in the store.

SLO Food Bank has offered Turkey Bucks at participating grocery stores in San Luis Obispo County the past few years, including this year at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in San Luis Obispo.

Since they were first sold, Turkey Bucks have generated thousands of dollars for SLO Food Bank, benefitting their clients during the Thanksgiving season.

Turkey Bucks sold at the Santa Maria Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will generate money for Good Samaritan Shelter, specifically helping the Santa Maria-based non-profit organization provide holiday meals for Thanksgiving, as well as later in the holiday season.

"We're so honored to be helping the community and serving any way possible," said Seth Scott, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market co-owner. "It's the best feeling of of giving back. What's amazing about this is that all the dollars stays local. There's no going out sourcing anywhere else. It stays local here in Santa Maria and that's really important to us because we love our community."

Turkey Bucks went on sale Nov. 15 and will continue for exactly one month at the store located at 1848 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

"Our goal here is to help as long as we can," said Scott. We're going to keep giving. It feels amazing to give to this beautiful community. We're so happy to support News Channel 12 and the Good Samaritan Turkey Drive. Thank you for shopping with us!"

The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 21, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

While the fundraiser ends on Nov. 21, both non-profits will continue to accept donations for several more days.

For more information, or to donate, visit the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.