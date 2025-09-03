Owners of Beloved Nipomo Christmas Tree Farm Put Property Up for Sale

NIPOMO, Calif. - The owners of Holloway's Christmas Trees in Nipomo have announced they have put the property up for sale.

Located along east side of Highway 101 just south of Tefft Street, the tree farm has been a beloved holiday destination for generations since opened up more than 60 years ago in 1962.

Carl and Debbie Holloway revealed the news on a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, announcing they have decided to retire from the business, which they have operated since 1998.

"After 65 wonderful years on the Central Coast, we’ve come to the realization that operating a working farm day in and day out is simply becoming more challenging as we get older. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to put the farm up for sale.

It’s time for us to retire, spend more time with our family, and embrace the next chapter of our lives. This is something we’ve thought long and hard about, and it is not a decision we’ve made lightly. The farm has been our life and such a big part of who we are for so many years. We will miss it, and all of you, so very much!" from Facebook.

During a phone conversation with News Channel 3-12 Wednesday afternoon, the Holloways expressed hope the tree farm will continue to operate as if for many years to come. However, they acknowledged whoever purchases the property may decide close the farm and develop the land into a site for new homes.

"The future of the property is still to be determined. It may continue as a Christmas tree farm under new ownership, or it may take on a new purpose. Regardless, we are deeply grateful for your support and for all the cherished memories we’ve shared together over the decades," from Facebook.

The Holloways also pointed out the tree farm will open for business as usual this year beginning on its customary opening day of Nov. 17.

Holloway's Christmas Trees dates back to 1962 when Carl's father Del Holloway opened the farm.

While the farm sells pre-cut trees, it's most famous for growing its own Monterey Pines trees that customers are allowed to cut themselves.

Holloway's advertises itself as "The Largest Choose and Cut Farm in California," and is one of the last remaining cut-your-own tree lots on the Central Coast, which has helped attract not only local customers, but also those from far beyond San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties.

In addition, the farm has also added many favorite Holiday-themed attractions over the years, including appearances from Santa Claus, tractor rides, swings, fire pits, and more.

"Since 1962, we have had the privilege of welcoming generations of families to Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm here in Nipomo. It has been our joy to be part of your holiday traditions — from picking the perfect tree to sharing laughter, playing games, enjoying tractor rides, and creating countless memories on the farm. We’ve loved watching families grow, seeing couples get engaged, and being the backdrop for thousands of holiday photos," from Facebook.

