Willow Lights in Nipomo providing families a fun Christmas festival

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A unique Christmas market festival in Nipomo is once again offering Central Coast families a fun holiday experience.

Now in its fourth year, Willow Lights is now entering its last weekend during the Christmas season.

The marketplace is located along Willow Road, near the intersection of Hetrick Ave., just west of Highway 101 at the Willow Road exit.

It features a number of fun-filled attractions, including light displays, a train ride, frequent snowstorms, food, drinks and shopping.

Willow Lights is held each year by Power of God Christian Center in Santa Maria, and was created to honor its Founder, Pastor, and Patriarch Pastor Salvador Ortiz, Jr., who died in 2014.

The festival has been held each Friday-Sunday all month long, but will conclude for the year this coming Sunday, Dec. 19.

Hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Willow Lights is free to attend, but organizers are happy to accept a donation when visitors enter the park.

