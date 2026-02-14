Santa Barbara International Film Festival Award Winning Films

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced the winning films from this year at a awards breakfast was announced by El Encanto in Santa Barbara with both Jury and Filmmakers in attendance.

The Audience Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent:

STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal The Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema:

VERSAILLES - Directed by Andrés Clariond Rangel Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema:

A MOSQUITO IN THE EAR - Directed by Nicola Rinciari The Best Animated Short Film Award:

PAPILLON - Directed by Florence Miailhe The Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for Best International Feature Film:

ADAM'S SAKE - Directed by Laura Wandel The Best Documentary Short Film Award:

A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A GIANT PENCIL - Directed by Daniel Straub The Best Documentary Award:

GASLIT - Directed by Katie Camosy The Best Live-Action Short Film Award:

AGNÈS - Directed by Nora Arnezeder The Social Justice Award sponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara:

STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties:

BOOKENDS - Directed by Mike Doyle The ASC Award for Cinematography sponsored by The American Society of Cinematographers:

LOST LAND - Directed by Akio Fujimoto, Cinematography by Yoshio Kitagawa

All three of the short award recipients are now eligible for the Academy Awards.

