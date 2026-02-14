Santa Barbara International Film Festival Award Winning Films

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced the winning films from this year at a awards breakfast was announced by El Encanto in Santa Barbara with both Jury and Filmmakers in attendance.

The Audience Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent:
STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal		The Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema:
VERSAILLES - Directed by Andrés Clariond Rangel
Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema:
A MOSQUITO IN THE EAR - Directed by Nicola Rinciari		The Best Animated Short Film Award:
PAPILLON - Directed by Florence Miailhe
The Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for Best International Feature Film:
ADAM'S SAKE - Directed by Laura Wandel		The Best Documentary Short Film Award:
A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A GIANT PENCIL - Directed by Daniel Straub
The Best Documentary Award:
GASLIT - Directed by Katie Camosy		The Best Live-Action Short Film Award:
AGNÈS - Directed by Nora Arnezeder
The Social Justice Award sponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara:
STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal		The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties:
BOOKENDS - Directed by Mike Doyle
The ASC Award for Cinematography sponsored by The American Society of Cinematographers:
LOST LAND - Directed by Akio Fujimoto, Cinematography by Yoshio Kitagawa

All three of the short award recipients are now eligible for the Academy Awards.

