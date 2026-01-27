Tickets Selling Quick for the Upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With some of the top movie industry names coming to Santa Barbara next week, tickets are selling fast for the upcoming 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

The festival will run for 11 days starting February 4th for its the 41st year.

Some of the events are already sold out include the Maltin Modern Master Award with Adam Sandler, Virtuosos Award, Hammond Cinema Vanguard Awrd with Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicia Del Toro and the Outstanding Performer Award with Michael B. Jordan. The other sellouts are for the Tribute packages, the Film Geek packages and the Intro Packages.

Tickets are still available for the Arlington Artist Award with Kate Hudson and the Montecito Award with Stellan Skarsgard.

There are still many events with hundreds of seats available. That information can be found here.

They include the Directors panel, Producers panel, Writers panels, and Women's panel.

The event has 200 films including U.S. and World Premieres, numerous tributes, and industry panels.

Fans have a unique opportunity to see the arrival of the stars and many people who create films.

They will also be the first to see U.S. and World Premieres followed, at times, by a questions and answer session with some of the film makers.

Many will be cover social issues, environmental topics and a large percentage of the films were made by women, according to Roger Durling the Executive Director of the Festival.

There will be daily free events and many opportunities for students to participate as movie makers or meet those in the industry that can be mentors.

For shows that are now sold out there will be RUSH tickets that open up when seats are unused the night of the event.

For those going to the SBIFF Hurley Film Center mini-paks are punchcards with four transferable admissions on a first-come, first served basis. The five theatres will have more than 800 seats.

The SBIFF is in a unique spotlight on the calendar. It falls just after the Oscar nominations and before the industry's biggest night, the Academy Awards.

In addition to the film center, the SBIFF's Riviera Theatre will also show films.

