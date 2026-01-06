Cinematic Trio to Be Awarded Vanguard Award at Upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – With just a little over a month left until the annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, an impressive trio has just been added to the already star-studded lineup.

On Tuesday, it was announced that actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro will received the Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award at the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival this upcoming February.

The trio will be honored for their work in the critically-acclaimed film, One Battle After Another. The project has been one of the most talked about films, even before the start of award season. It is the most nominated Golden Globes contender, earning a staggering nine nominations – including individual nominations for DiCaprio, Penn and Del Toro, and an impressive 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations.

The film festival says the Hammond Cinema Vanguard is reserved for actors "who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film."

“This is by far the most exciting tribute in SBIFF history. These three artists individually have regaled us with exemplary and unforgettable performances, and together, they have made one of the best films, ‘One Battle After Another.’ Let’s rejoice,” said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

Movie lovers will recognize the iconic trio from their individual long-time careers. Academy award-winning actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception, The Great Gatsby, and Django Unchained, The Aviator, The Departed, Gangs of New York, Shutter Island, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Sean Penn – notable filmmaker, actor, and author – has been honored in previous film festivals in Cannes, Berlin, and Venice. Known for his work in Mystic River, Milk Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, and I Am Sam.

Puerto Rican actor and producer, Benicio Del Toro, has received numerous Academy Awards and nominations throughout his decades-long career. Starring in films such as Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, 21 Grams, Sin City, Things We Lost in the Fire, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Dicaprio, Penn, and Del Toro will receive the Hammond Cinema Vanguard award on Monday, February 9, 2026 at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.