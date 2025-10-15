Adam Sandler’s Career and Humor Earns Him SBIFF’s Maltin Modern Master Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Actor Adam Sandler will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

On February 5th, Sandler will join Leonard Maltin for an on-stage conversation about his iconic work and career, including his latest film Jay Kelly, where he stars alongside fellow actor George Clooney. Sandler has received immense praise throughout his career, dating back his comedic roles on SNL in the 90s.

Over time, Sandlers has expanded on his abilities as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician – continuing his comedy in tailor-made movies like The Waterboy and The Wedding Singer, and stepping into more powerful performances for Uncut Gems and Jay Kelly.

Established in 1995, the Modern Master Award honors individuals "who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry."

Sandler has starred in numerous box office hits that have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide, and earned him nominations for two Critics Choice Awards, two Gotham Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and five Emmy Awards. In 2023, Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Previous Modern Master Award recipients included Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Christopher Plummer.

The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4 - February 14, 2026.

