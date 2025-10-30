Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, & More to Receive 2026 SBIFF Virtuosos Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the star-studded lineup they have in store for the 2026 Virtuosos Award.

Actors Jacob Elordi, Chase Infiniti, Amy Madigan, Wagner Moura, Renate Reinsve, Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor and Jeremy Allen White will receive their Virtuosos Award at the 41st annual film festival in February.

The award recognizes a group of talent whose "exceptional work in films this year has placed them at the center of the conversation around noteworthy cinematic performances."

The recipients will be honored for their performances in the following films:

Jacob Elordi - FRANKENSTEIN

Chase Infiniti - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Amy Madigan - WEAPONS

Wagner Moura - THE SECRET AGENT

Renate Reinsve - SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Sydney Sweeney - CHRISTY

Teyana Taylor - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Jeremy Allen White - SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE

The actors are scheduled to receive their award in-person on Sunday, February 8th during an evening moderated by by Dave Karger, Turner Classic Movies host.

“This year’s group of Virtuosos are as impressive as they are eclectic. We’ve got three international actors, two megastars from acclaimed television series, two breakouts from the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film, and even one veteran performer who earned an Oscar nomination 40 years ago. I can’t wait to return to Santa Barbara for my 16th year and chat with them all,” said Karger.

The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from February 4th - 14th, 2026.

