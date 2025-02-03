What to Expect at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARARA, Calif. – 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The non-profit arts organization will celebrate this milestone will an additional day to the schedule – releasing a full program comprised of over 100 film from 60+ countries, panels, and celebrities. Your NewsChannel will be LIVE from the Arlington Theatre bringing you full coverage for every night of the festival.

Tuesday, February 4th

Opening Night of the Festival will feature the U.S. Premiere of the French-English film, Jane Austen Ruined My Life. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, & Charlie Anson | Directed by Laura Piani "Agathe, a charmingly clumsy young woman, works at the legendary Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris. She dreams of becoming a successful writer and experiencing a Jane Austen-like romance, but struggles with writer’s block and being single. When her best friend gets her invited to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England, she faces an unexpected romantic triangle. Agathe must overcome her insecurities to achieve her romantic and professional dreams."

Wednesday, February 5th

Maltin Modern Master Award, honoring Angelina Jolie –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Named after longtime SBIFF moderator and film critic, Leonard Maltin, the Maltin Modern Master award honors individuals who have enriched our culture with their accomplishments in the motion picture industry. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, Haluk Bilginer, & Pierfrancesco Favino | Directed by Pablo Larraín

Thursday, February 6th

Outstanding Performer of the Year, honoring Ralph Fiennes –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recognizes select individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film. Fiennes' latest film, Conclave, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture and Adapted Screenplay, with Fiennes himself is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, & John Lithgow | Directed by Edward Berger

Friday, February 7th

A DEMI MOORE RETROSPECTIVE, a special showing of Indecent Proposal –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Demi Moore, Robert Redford, & Woody Harrelson | Adrian Lyne – "David and Diana Murphy are a loving couple with a bright future. But when the recession hits, their finances take a nosedive. In a last-ditch effort to save their dream home, they head to Las Vegas to win their mortgage money gambling. After they lose everything, a mysterious billionaire offers the solution to their money problems: $1 million -- if he can sleep with Diana."

U.S. Premiere of Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 followed by a Q&A with Writer, Director, Producer, Actor Kevin Costner –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, & Sam Worthington | Directed by Kevin Costner – "HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. An emotional journey experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Saturday, February 8th

Variety Artisans Award, honoring: Judy Becker (The Brutalist - Production Design), Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot - Original Score), Clement Ducol and Camille (Emilia Pérez - Original Song), Nick Emerson (Conclave - Editing), Jomo Fray (Nickel Boys - Cinematography), Tod Maitland (A Complete Unknown - Sound), Pierre-Oliver Persin (The Substance - Hair/Makeup), Paul Tazewell (Wicked - Costume Design), Erik Winquist (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - VFX) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Artisans Award honors those who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work in their respective fields.

Sunday, February 9th

Special Screening of the Oscar-nominated film, The Substance – followed by a conversation with actress Demi Moore. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, & Dennis Quaid | Directed by Coralie Fargeat – "Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it's called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time -- one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each... Easy right? If you respect the balance... What could possibly go wrong?"

Virtuosos Awards, honoring: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Selena Gomez (Emila Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Clarence Maclin (Sing, Sing), Mikey Madison (Anora), John Magaro (September 5) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Virtuosos Award is an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them in the national cinematic dialogue.

Monday, February 10th

A DEMI MOORE RETROSPECTIVE, a special showing of Ghost –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, & Whoopi Goldberg | Directed by Jerry Zucker –"When Sam is murdered by friend and corrupt business partner Carl Bruner over a shady business deal, he is left to roam the earth as a powerless spirit. When he learns of Carl's betrayal, Sam must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown to set things right and protect Molly from Carl and his goons."

Outstanding Directors Award, honoring Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), Sean Baker (Anora) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The recipients of this award are the year’s top directors who have pushed the boundaries in their storytelling and created films that showcase the art of filmmaking at its best.

Tuesday, February 11th

Arlington Artist of the Year, honoring Timothée Chalamet –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Chalamet's film A Complete Unknown has 8 Oscar Nominations, and Chalamet himself is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Dune: Part Two – also starring Chalamet – is nominated for Best Picture. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, & Elle Fanning | Directed by James Mangold –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, & Zendaya | Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Wednesday, February 12th

American Riveria Award, honoring Zoe Saldaña ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema. Saldaña stars in Emila Pérez, a film that leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 total nominations – setting a record for a non-English film. Saldaña has starred in some of the biggest films in cinema including Avatar, Star Trek, and the Marvel Avengers franchise. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Emila Pérez, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, & Édgar Ramírez | Directed by Jacques Audiard

Thursday, February 13th

Cinema Vanguard Award, honoring Adrien Brody & Guy Pearce –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Both Brody and Pearce starred in The Brutalist, a lengthy 3 hour 35 minute film that created buzz with its 10 Oscar nominations. Both actors have an impressive track records in the industry, and are known for their incredible performances (Brody - The Pianist, The Grand Budapest Hotel, King Kong) (Pearce - Memento, The Count of Monte Cristo, Lawless). –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, & Joe Alwyn | Directed by Brady Corbet

Friday, February 14th

Montecito Award, honoring Colman Domingo –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Montecito Award, named after one of the most beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara, recognizes an individual who gave the performance of their career in film this past year. Critics and reviews call Domingo's work in Sing, Sing moving, emotional, and beautiful. The standout film has 3 Oscar nominations, and Domingo is nominated for Best Actor for his performance. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Sing, Sing, starring Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Sean San Jose | Directed by Greg Kwedar

Saturday, February 15th

Closing Night of the Festival will feature the U.S. Premiere of the French-Belgian film, A Missing Part –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Romain Duris, Judith Chemla, Mei Cirne-Masuki, Tsuyu Shimizu | Directed by Guillaume Senez – "Every day, Jay travels the length and breadth of Tokyo in his taxi, looking for his daughter Lily. In the nine years since he has separated from his wife, he has never been able to gain custody of his daughter. Having given up hope of ever seeing her again, he is about to move back to France when Lily hops in his cab… but she doesn’t recognize him."

You can find a complete schedule of the festival at SBIFF.org