Old Spanish Days Announces Leadership for Fiesta 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Leadership for Fiesta 2026 has been solidified for yet another year of celebrating Santa Barbara's community, heritage, and history.

As announced today by Old Spanish Days, festivities will be spearheaded by El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward – an active member of the board since 2018 who officially received the board chairman’s gavel at Fiesta’s Annual Meeting back in October.

Hayward has over 10 years of involvement in Fiesta's El Desfile Histórico, as both a parade marshal and a member of the Parade Committee. He also served as Chair for the Safety & Security and Parade Marshals committees in 2021, and been a member of the committees for Fiesta Pequeña and Horseman’s Rendezvous.

"I feel a deep sense of anticipation and hope as we look to the year ahead. It is a time filled with fresh possibilities for growth, creativity, and meaningful connections. With the dedication of our Board of Directors, the support of our volunteers, the passion of the dance community, and the generosity of our sponsors and neighbors, we will come together to celebrate our heritage while lighting the way toward an inspiring future," reads a statement from Hayward.

Other members of leadership will include: Tony Miller as El Primer Vicepresidente, Casie Kilgore as La Segunda Vicepresidenta, Christopher Gusman will served as El Secretario, David Bolton as El Tesorero, and Division Chiefs: Elva Cosio (Celebrations), Missy Robledo Pulido (Dance and Entertainment), David Bolton (External Relations and History), Sean Malis (Mercados), and Sarah Brewer (Pageantry).

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward, and to the newly elected Board of Directors. I look forward to supporting them in every way I can as I continue to serve on the board as a Past President Director," reads a statement from El Presidente 2025 Fritz Olenberger.

Fiesta 2026 is scheduled to take place from August 5th - 9th, 2026.

