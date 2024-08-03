Skip to Content
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado runs through Sunday

today at 7:51 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado is the only Mercado that runs through Sunday during the 100th Old Spanish Days celebration in Santa Barbara.

There is non-stop entertainment and food made by church members.

Visitors said it feels like a family reunion.

The people at the church on the 200 block of Nopal St. do their best to make every visitor feel welcome.

"The food  is awesome, it is made with a lot of love and it is unique," said church spokesperson Anthony Rodriguez ," So, we hope everybody come by and check it out and make some memories with us."

Producer and Stage Manager Tere Jurado said they have 24 musical groups and 3 bands this year, plus Folkorico and Flamenco dancers and singers.

She said they put a lot of heart into it for the community.

The Mercado closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday night and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.sbfiesta.org

Tracy Lehr

