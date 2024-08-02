La Misa del Presidente fills the Old Mission in Santa Barbara for Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Old Mission was filled this morning for a special mass in honor of the Old Spanish Days El Presidente Brian Schwabecher.

La Misa de Santa Barbara continued the deep connection between the religious leaders and the Old Mission with the long standing commitment to Old Spanish Days.

Wednesday night thousands were outside for Fiesta Pequena. Many returned for the 10 a.m. mass wearing their festive outfits.

The bells rang out as people arrived to take their seats.

Schwabecher greeted the guests along with priests preparing for the mass, the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta and Saint Barbara.

Father Joe Schwab spoke about the history of Old Spanish Days, now celebrating the 100th year, and a look ahead. "There's always a new challenge, a new idea, a new concept, something new to refer to and something old to build on. This is how we celebrate at this massive fiesta. We remember all these years that have gone by, but we look forward to all the years that will come in which we, as a city and an area can celebrate together as sisters and brothers, children of one father, one God."

The congregation was also asked to pause and think about what has made this so special.

Schwabecher spoke at the end of the mass and said, "it reminds many of our residents why themselves or their grandparents, great grandparents, and I could go on and on and on through many generations. Why they continue and sometimes sacrifice greatly to be Californian. But more importantly, a Santa Barbaran. We take great pride in our Fiesta. "

After the mass, many people stayed around and talked about their experiences over the years. Both at the mission and throughout the entire city.

Former Saint Barbara Lisa Osborn said, "the mission opens up the doors to everyone, and it's really a community celebration."

She was touched by the way the mission bonds the community. Osborn said, "being able to be here at Pequena last night in front of the mission and now here in the mass, it's really a wonderful thing. "

One former resident who lost his mom last year, had her in spirit at the mass that she use to attend.

Juan Luis Correa said, "I love it today. The service is wonderful. It made me feel really close to my mom and also just to the people here in Santa Barbara. Very loving. This is very giving, it is a wonderful community."