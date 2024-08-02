Skip to Content
Day 3 of the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days presents: El Desfile Histórico (The Historical Parade)

Published 11:53 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Day three of the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days is bringing thousands to the Santa Barbara waterfront for the major final day event: El Desfile Histórico (The Historical Parade).

A livestream of the event will be available below when the parade begins at 12 p.m.

From the Old Spanish Days website:

The Fiesta Historical Parade is unique to Santa Barbara and features floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city. Descendants of local Native Americans, Spanish Pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and local service clubs and organizations all reenact historical scenes. It is one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades, featuring over 600 horses, as well as many antique carriages, coaches, and wagons. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to Calle Cesar Chavez, then back down Cabrillo. 

