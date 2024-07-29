Skip to Content
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado opens Friday

Published 9:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Our lady of Guadalupe Mercado used to be a best kept secret during Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

The Mercado starts at noon on Friday and runs through Sunday night.

The official Fiesta 2024 guide only mentions the weekend, so organizers want people to spread the word that the mercado will be open on Friday, too.

The Mercado is known for authentic homemade tamales, pozole, birria, churros, tri-tip tortas, tacos and more.

Entertainment includes Folklorico dancing, live bands, and games.

There is also a White Elephant sale.

All of it benefits the church.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is located at 227 N. Nopal Street between Montecito and Yananali Streets.

For more information visit https://www.olgsb.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

