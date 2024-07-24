Santa Barbara hotels prepare to be busy during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Old Spanish Days, also known as Fiesta, officially begins next Wednesday and already some hotels have "No Vacancy" signs.

Hotels are putting their fiesta decorations up.

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is preparing to host La Reception Del Presidente on Sunday for the first time.

Hilton General Manager Babett Herzel said the Hilton just celebrated its 105th year, so when they heard Fiesta was marking its 100th year the Hilton signed on as a Platinum Sponsor.

Herzel said they are not just preparing for out of town guests they are preparing for welcomes to enjoy the Hilton, too.

"Every single person from our local community that I spoke to had some sort of connection with our property either they got married here, had a high school prom, family reunion, and its great to open doors and bring everybody together the local community as well as our guest from all over the country," said Herzel.

Guests will have a front row view of El Desfile Historico (The Historic Parade) that is known for its horses.

The parade now goes along Cabrillo Boulevard from the Castillo to the colorful Chromatic Gate.

Former El Presidente David Bolton said tens of thousands of tourists will be in town.

He said hotels are not only sell out, their rates nearly double.

We found some rooms left on booking apps but people coming for a night or more should act fast.

This will be the first Fiesta for the Operations Manager Alexandra Gutierrez of Blue Sands Inn on South Milpas.

Gutierrez said she is looking forward to taking it all in with her guests.

While some tourists book for Old Spanish Days others find themselves in the right place at the right time to Viva La Fiesta!

Your News Channel will have more on the hotel preps tonight on the news.