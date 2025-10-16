Government Shutdown to Ground Military Performances at Upcoming Santa Maria Airshow

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The ongoing federal government shutdown will ground all military performances and displays at this weekend's airshow in Santa Maria.

The Central Coast AirFest is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday and Sunday on Oct. 18-19 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

In a release, AirFest organizers said due to the government shutdown, they've had to make adjustments to the schedule of participants at this year's event.

"Unfortunately, we have been informed that all military aircraft, both flying and display, will not be able to participate in this year’s AirFest. We have added a few new aircraft to our lineup to fill the military flying spots. AirFest will still go on as planned with a full schedule of thrilling aerobatic performances, historic warbirds, jet demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. We remain hopeful the situation will be resolved soon."

Spectators will still be able to attend the AirFest on both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the Central Coast AirFest official website.

