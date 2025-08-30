An Evening of Magical Memories to benefit Brain Injury Center

CAMARILLO, Calif.-An evening that supports the Brain Injury Center of Ventura County is just two weeks away.

It is called "An Evening of Magical Memories.

It is being held at the Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo.

Honorees include disability disparity expert Dr. Kristen Linton from Cal State University Channel Islands and Oxnard brain injury survivor and CSUCI graduate Vance Garcia.

" The brain injury center is a local non profit organization that provides support and local resources to improve the quality of life to brain injury survivors and their families," said Garcia, " They have already done so much to improve my life and show me that I didn't have to wait for my life to be perfect or ideal to be happier and go after my dreams and goals."

Garcia said he would be stoked if people would join and him at the celebration.

The Evening of Magical Memories starts at 5p.m. on Sept. 13, and includes a silent auction, champagne reception, gourmet dinner and music by Brandon Ragan.

For ticket information visit https://braininjurycenter.org.