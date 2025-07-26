48th McNish Classic Yacht Race sets sail

OXNARD, Calif.-The McNish Classic Yacht Race set sail for the 48th time.

Relatives of the race's namesake Dick McNish crewed on his yacht name Cheerio II.

The yacht was once owned by actor Errol Flynn.

More than half a dozen all-wooden yachts raced off the coast of the Channel Islands Harbor on final Saturday in July.

McNish, 98, used to sail and organize each race at the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club. (PCYC)

"Oh, grandpa has been at it for awhile, years ago he wanted to race old wooden boats and there weren't that many races for wooden boats so he decided to start the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Race," said his son-in-law, Sugar Flanagan.

The club changed the name decades ago in his honor.

McNish created a Cheerio II wine to celebrate, but the winners will be toasting champagne.

The overall winner's skipper wins their weight in champagne.

