California Mid-State Fair Begins Much-Anticipated 12-Day Run in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair kicks off its much-anticipated 12-day run in Paso Robles beginning on Wednesday afternoon.

Over nearly two weeks, at least 400,000 fairgoers are expected to attend the annual gathering that includes headline concerts, thrilling carnival rides, wide assortment of food and drinks, livestock show and auction, home arts exhibits and much more.

The Mid-State Fair opens its doors at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be preceded with an opening ceremony set for 3:45 p.m.

The first 100 visitors will receive one complimentary admission ticket that is valid on any other day of the 2025 Fair, an exclusive 2025 California Mid-State Fair commemorative button and a bag of kettle corn.

The theme of the fair this year is "Off to the Races!" which will be prominently seen and felt by fairgoers during their time inside the Paso Robles Event Center.

In a release, the fair said the theme will be heavily referenced around the fairgrounds, buildings and exhibits, as well as an exhibition in the Ponderosa Pavilion showcasing the days when the Paso Robles Event Center (then known as the San Luis Obispo County Fairgrounds) hosted horse racing.

As typical, the fair has lined up another big name lineup of entertainment to fill the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Flo Rida will begin the festivities with a performance on Wednesday night and will be followed by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry over the next several days, including Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, 311, Viva La Quebradita, David Lee Roth, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, along with Country Rodeo Finals and a Monster Truck Takeover.

The California Mid-State Fair will be held from July 16 through July 27.

Gates open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and from Friday to Sunday from noon to midnight.

For more information, click here to visit the official California Mid-State Fair website.

