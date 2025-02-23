Tiny homes draw visitors to Ventura Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Expo

VENTURA, Calif.- The Ventura Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Expo wraps up on Sunday.

People are coming out to check out several tiny homes on display.

Companies are showing them off and welcoming people inside to see what fits inside.

Prices of tiny homes on display start in the 49 thousand dollar range.

An Orcutt couple drove down the coast to the Ventura County Fairgrounds just to see them.

"We came to see the tiny homes basically we heard it on television and so we wanted to come down, it was a beautiful day, a nice drive down and so we are here.,"said Wayne Perez, " And this is a nice little tiny home right here for the price and for the things that are in it, the bathroom's fabulous, a little house like this has got a nice big bathroom."

Pacific Tiny Home sales and marketing staff members Kevin Lopez is happy with the turnout so far.

"I'm just like, wow, everybody wants to come in and check out the tiny house living, they absolutely love our tiny homes," said Lopez, " and the cool thing about it a lot of our individuals that come here are from our social media and they see the home show is going to have tiny homes and they want to come see them in person."

Home show visitors also checked out health and technology items, plus self care and beauty products.

The 3-day expo also has cooking demonstrations, the latest tupperware, hot tubs, garden fountains and more.

The home show continues on Sunday from 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.venturahomeshows.com or https://venturacountyfair.org