Thousands of kids hope to start off their Halloween night at business district events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Even before they go door to door in their neighborhoods, if that still takes place, many kids will be heading to Central Coast business districts for trick or treat fun.

Goleta starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. It will take place on Hollister Ave. in Old Town.

The Milpas trick or treat will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society. Participating businesses will have balloons outside.

The only street to change its name for the makeover is Coast Village Road. It becomes Ghost Village Road from one end to the other with businesses fully loaded with candy and many have spent hours on their decorations. This event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Many businesses are looking forward to the young Halloween characters, their families and friends.

Parents often say this is a safe trick or treat option and the kids look forward to it, especially if they are in a neighborhood that doesn't participate much.