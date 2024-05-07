Fire crews extinguish 2.4-acre vegetation fire near Surfer’s Knoll in Ventura Monday evening

VENTURA, Calif. – First responders with the Ventura City Fire Department put out a 2.4-acre vegetation fire near Surfer's Knoll late Monday.

No injuries were reported stated Ventura City Fire Department in a press release issued about the Monday evening incident.

Around 8:31 p.m., units were dispatched after multiple reports of a fire near Surfer's Knoll were received detailed Ventura City Fire Department.

Arriving crews discovered a one-acre fire burning in a thicket of Arundo, a tall-growing invasive species of grass, around a large encampment explained Ventura City Fire Department.

According to the Ventura City Fire Department, fire crews fully extinguished the flames after three hours, with a final burn area of 2.4-acres.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation detailed Ventura City Fire Department.

Below is a video taken during the response and provided to your News Channel by the Ventura City Fire Department.