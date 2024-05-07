California Mid-State Fair announces 2024 Home Winemaking Competition winners Tuesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced the winners of the 2024 Home Wine Competition on Tuesday with Santa Maria resident Brad Bunkelman taking the Best in Show award.

Over 140 entries were submitted by Central Coast home-based winemakers to the competition detailed the California Mid-State Fair in a press release about the results.

"The 2024 home winemaking competition once again set another record for the number of gold medals awarded, this year the total was 34, with an amazing 1 in every 4 wines entered earning a gold medal," said Chief Judge Mike Jones. "It amazes me and the judges on how much our home winemakers have grown and refined their skills. The professional winemakers are on notice, these home winemakers are nipping at your heels."

A partial list of award winners are below and a full list of results, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Best of Show and Best of Rosé : Brad Bunkelman of Santa Maria (Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon)

: Brad Bunkelman of Santa Maria (Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon) Best of Dessert : Casey Butler of Arroyo Grande (Dessert Wine)

: Casey Butler of Arroyo Grande (Dessert Wine) Best of Red : Brad Bunkelman of Santa Maria (Red Blend)

: Brad Bunkelman of Santa Maria (Red Blend) Best of White/Sparkling: Fred Carbone of Santa Maria (Grenache Blanc)

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 17 through Jul. 28 with the theme of "Wide Open Spaces!"