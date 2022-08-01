Fiesta week is here! Meet the Spirit’s who will dance throughout the week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Day's Fiesta week has arrived! Santa Barbara's biggest annual event is returning full-force after two years of COVID.

The visual representation of Fiesta are the Spirits! Spirit of Fiesta, Tara Mata, and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Layla Gocong, will be dancing their heart and feet off this week. Dozens of appearances will include La Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday night and The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico) on Friday. Both events will be broadcast live on News Channel 3.

Each day this week a member of Fiesta will be joining News Channel 11 at 7:30am to discuss Old Spanish Days events.