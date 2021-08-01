Colorful six-sculpture display coming to San Luis Obispo as final installation in Plaza Pop-Up series

Events

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Six brightly colored sculptures are coming to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo this month.

The display is part of the city's Plaza Pop-Up series which began in April.

August's installation, called "Untitled VI", was created by local artist SHAHRZAD who wanted to create a space of fantasy in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

The six sculptures include a hand, flame, "evil eye", squiggle, rainbow and smiley face. All of the pieces range from four to six feet high and are made up of industrial materials like 600 pounds of hydrocal and 1,000 feet of quarter-inch steel rod.

SHAHRZAD said the pieces are meant to express the collective contradiction of emotions experienced over the past year and a half of the pandemic.

“Before a person enters the space, these structures are just symbols of my artistry — defined by a Persian-ness, a Zoroastrian superstition, and an obsession with the internet,” said SHAHRZAD. “But as community members share space with the installation, I hope our energies meld and for a moment, we can live like children, curiously together.“

"Untitled VI" is the final installation of the Plaza Pop-Up Series.

The SLO County Arts Council tapped SHAHRZAD to create the display as part of the city-sponsored featured cultural nonprofit.

“This Plaza Pop-Up series has exceeded all expectations,” said Molly Cano, City of SLO Tourism Manager. “We are so grateful to have supported five cultural nonprofits and to have worked with the talent at local company, Karson Butler Events, to create unique installations for the community to enjoy all summer long."

The city said SHAHRZAD will be attending an opening celebration for the installation on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Plaza for Art after Dark.