Local events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus
Events throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties have been postponed or outright canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
In an attempt to prevent the spread of transmission and out of an abundance of caution, the following events have been canceled or postponed:
San Luis Obispo County:
- UCLA Health Open House on Friday, March 13 - Postponed
- Spartan obstacle course and trail run March 13-15 - Postponed
- Honor Flight of Central California has canceled their April 20-20 flight
Santa Maria/Lompoc:
- State of Vandenberg Luncheon on Monday March 23 - Postponed
Santa Barbara County:
- VNA Phorum 2020 on Friday, March 13 - Online Only
Ventura County:
Other:
- Big West Basketball Tournament held with no fans
- Coachella Festival postponed to later date
- California Urban and Community Forestry Conference - Postponed
- Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles - Canceled
This article will be updated periodically with the latest information.
