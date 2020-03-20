Santa Maria Strawberry Festival cancelled after shelter at home order

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Fairpark just cancelled all events in April, including the Strawberry Festival.

The festival kicks off strawberry season every year.

It features a carnival, music, and of course, Santa Maria strawberries.

Every year over 60,000 people visit the festival. It brings in locals and tourists alike.

With recent cancellations, around 40 people with Fairpark have been laid off, including nearly all part-time, event, janitorial and office staff.

Community members say they will miss the festival.

"It's a real shame that we have to cancel it because it's good for the community to all get together and do things with their families," said Karisa Brink, a Santa Maria resident. She said she brings her family to both the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande strawberry festivals.

Businesses with booth space at the festival will have their fees credited toward their Santa Barbara County Fair spaces. As of now, they are continuing with the fair in July.

They are also planning an event similar to the strawberry festival in the fall, most likely October.

The emergency situation has impacted two months of events at Fairpark.