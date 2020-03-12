SLO Farmers’ Market suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif - San Luis Obispo’s iconic Thursday night Farmers’ Market is suspended through April 2nd due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers announced their decision Thursday morning.

They said in an email that the decision was made at the direction of the California Department of Public Health to protect the health and wellness of the community.

The announcement comes the morning after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new policy to suspend non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people through at least the end of March.

Farmers’ Market organizers plan to stay in contact with public health officials as the outbreak continues in California.