Santa Barbara County courts limiting amount of people going to court

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Superior Court Residing Judge Michael Carrozzo met with representatives on Thursday afternoon to urge justice system leaders to work on reducing the number of persons required to come to court.

Judge Carrozzo is encouraging all judges to work with attorneys and litigants to postpone current and upcoming jury trials.

Judges will consider these circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

Justice partner have agreed to work with the presiding judges in arraignment courtrooms to find more ways in reducing the number of people going to the courthouses.

They will also be reducing the number of jurors going to court.

All attorneys are asked to work together to settle as many matters as possible.

The court will be encouraging the use of Penal Code Section 977 waivers in criminal cases permitting defendants to appear through their attorney of record.

The Court is working collaboratively with the justice partners to implement video appearances to reduce the number of in-custody defendants being transported between the jail and the courts.

To reduce the number of people required to come to the clerk's office, they will establish electronic filing.

Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the courthouses and jury assembly rooms. The janitorial staff has also increased cleaning in all court buildings.

