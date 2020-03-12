Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football suspends play in Santa Barbara

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Message from league:

In light of the recent developments around the coronavirus and the recommendation of local health officials, Santa Barbara FNL will suspend all play for the month of March. The plan right now is to resume play on Friday, April 3rd. We will work with the City Parks & Rec department and our coaches to reschedule missed games. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

The health, safety and well being of our kids and our community will always be a top priority of Santa Barbara Friday Night Lights. Thank you for your understanding and support of our Flag Football program.

Stay healthy and happy!