Santa Barbara Zoo now closing for coronavirus safety

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo announced they will be closing in order to help protect the community, their staff and the animals from the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure will begin Tuesday, March 17, and will go until May 10.

In addition, all public and private events at the zoo will be canceled or postponed through May 10.

The Zoo says that essential Zoo employees will continue to come in to work in order to keep caring for the animals and facility.

At this time, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can cause harm to the animals, however, the Zoo’s animal health experts on staff are in communication with public health officials, along with local and national veterinary networks, to stay up-to-date on any risks animals may have with regard to the virus.

For more information, you can visit the Zoo's health webpage here.