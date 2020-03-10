Coachella and Stagecoach postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns

California

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. -- Both Coachella and Stagecoach have postponed their music festivals to a later date on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after much discussion by the music festivals amid coronavirus concerns.

Their decision comes from the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities.

Coachella changed their dates to October 9, 10, 11 and October 16, 17 and 18.

Coachella's previous dates were April 10, 11, 12 and April 17, 18 and 19.

The country music festival Stagecoach changed their dates to October 23, 24, 25.

Stagecoach's original dates were April 24, 25, 26.

They also say that purchasers will be notified on March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend the music festivals on those changed dates.

