SBIFF announces free showing of ‘Oppenheimer’ followed by Q&A with actor Cillian Murphy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced it will hold a free event on Friday, Feb. 9 featuring a screening of the film "Oppenheimer," followed by a Q&A with the lead actor Cillian Murphy.

SBIFF said this film has been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including 'Best Actor' for Murphy.

This event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Arlington Theatre. SBIFF said seating is first-come first-served, following pass-holders.

Later that night and also at the Arlington, another actor from the film, Robert Downey Jr. – who is also nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actor" – will walk the red carpet and receive the Maltin Modern Master Award. This event will take place at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on all events including these, and/or to purchase tickets, visit: sbiff.org.