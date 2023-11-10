Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor actor Ryan Gosling with Kirk Douglas Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbra International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced Friday it will honor actor Ryan Gosling with the Kirk Douglas Award during a black tie fundraiser in January.

SBIFF said this 16th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film will go to Gosling for his "incredible range as a performer," which "can currently be seen in this year’s critically acclaimed cinematic standout, Barbie."

Gosling will be awarded on Jan. 13 at a black tie dinner at the Ritz-Cartlon Bacara. Organizers said this award benefits SBIFF's year-round educational programs.

“Ryan Gosling has long been both a dramatic and comedic force in front of the camera," said Roger Durling, SBIFF executive director. "This year, thanks to his universally hailed, triumphant performance as Ken in Barbie – a film that truly demanded the attention of critics and moviegoers around the world – he has become a true cinematic powerhouse."

To purchase tickets, visit: https://givebox.com/524028.

For more information, click here.