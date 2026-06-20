‘The Godfather’ landed in this Sicilian village in 1971. Life was never the same again

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our roundup of travel news and features this week, the real-life filming locations for “The Godfather” and “The White Lotus,” audacious underground mega tunnels in Europe, plus a big overhaul on the way for US air traffic control.

An offer they couldn’t refuse

When the cast and crew of Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal 1972 film “The Godfather” descended on Savoca, Sicily, more than 50 years ago, it was a tiny village with unpaved roads, fewer than 100 residents and no running water.

“The movie was a total godsend,” says Vincenzo Pasquale, 72, who at age 18 was cast as an extra in the movie. Of the Sicilian locations that are featured in the legendary blockbuster, Savoca is still the most visited.

“Since the cruisers arrived some 20 years ago, the tourists are overwhelming,” says Pasquale. “On some days, they cram the streets, and I need to honk the horn to drive through.”

‘The White Lotus’ on the French Riviera

Filming is currently underway for the fourth season of HBO comedy-drama “The White Lotus,” which previously immortalized such impossibly chic, intimidatingly luxe properties as the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily and the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand.

The French Riviera is the setting this time, with Château de la Messardière, a 19th-century palatial home turned sprawling Côte d’Azur resort, taking center stage. CNN visited last month, exploring the 32 acres of verdant delights, poolside terraces and sunlit opulence, while also meeting with the real-life guests living the glamorous dream.

Wine and dine

The James Beard Awards, among the highest accolades in the American culinary industry, were announced Monday night, turning winning restaurants into must-visit destinations. Eateries in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Texas and Oregon all got the nod: Check out the list for any near you.

The United States had its best-ever year at one of the most prestigious wine events globally, the Decanter World Wine Awards, which were announced Wednesday. “We are in a golden era,” said a judge, praising tipples from Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania and more.

Over in Beijing, King’s Joy is the only Chinese restaurant in the world to have earned both three Michelin stars and Michelin’s Green Star for sustainable practices. But while it’s the city’s hottest ticket for the wealthy and famous, there is one group said to be banned from visiting: Chinese officials.

The joys of long — and short — distance trains

Egypt’s Cairo Monorail, which launched last month, is Africa’s first driverless monorail network and, when completed, it could be the longest of its kind anywhere in the world.

The Egyptian capital is notorious for its congestion, but supporters are hopeful it will usher in a new era of smart and sustainable mobility.

Exciting infrastructure plans are afoot in Europe also, as a number of audacious underground mega tunnels are redrawing the railway map of the continent. However, construction costs have ballooned and delays are stretching into years and even decades.

Air traffic controlled by pen and paper

Many of America’s busiest air traffic control towers still rely on paper flight strips to track aircraft movements. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is pushing to replace the decades-old system with digital technology. CNN’s Pete Muntean reports.

In case you missed it

British weather is often miserable.

And it might be the best thing that ever happened to the nation.

A peace agreement. A storm threat. A massive parade.

What do you remember from the week that was?

This Japanese island is closer to Taipei than Tokyo.

A new ferry makes it easier to visit.

She couldn’t afford the life she wanted for her son in the US.

Moving to Germany changed both their futures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.