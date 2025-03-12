EasyJet investigating after pilot reportedly flew too close to mountain

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — EasyJet is investigating an incident in which a pilot reportedly flew too close to a mountain, triggering a warning alarm.

The pilot has been stood down from duty by the low-cost carrier pending an investigation into the incident on February 2.

According to a report originally in the Sun newspaper but widely picked up by British media, the episode took place as the Airbus A320, which had set off from Manchester, England, descended toward the popular Red Sea resort of Hurghada in Egypt.

According to the Sun, the flight came within 771 feet of the mountain’s peak at an altitude of 2,329 feet.

There were up to 190 passengers and crew onboard flight EZY2251 when a siren alert sounded in the cockpit after the Ground Proximity Warning System was triggered, the Sun reported. The pilot reacted by leveling up the plane, which landed safely.

Confirming the episode, a spokesperson for the UK government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which investigates civil aviation accidents and serious incidents, told CNN in an email: “We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft on route from Manchester, UK to Hurghada, Egypt on 2nd February. We are making enquiries and liaising with our counterparts in Egypt.”

EasyJet told CNN in a statement that the pilot is currently grounded while an investigation is carried out.

“Safety is the number one priority for all our pilots, they are trained to the highest industry standards, subject to rigorous testing and monitored closely,” the airline said, adding: “The flight landed normally and as we have an ongoing investigation, the pilot remains stood down from duty in line with procedures.”

