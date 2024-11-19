Italian village offers $1 homes to Americans upset by the US election result

By Silvia Marchetti, CNN

(CNN) — While many communities around the world have been wondering what to make of Donald Trump’s presidential re-election, a village on the Italian island of Sardinia has sniffed a potential opportunity.

Like many other places in rural Italy, Ollolai has long been trying to persuade outsiders to move in to revive its fortunes after decades of depopulation. It’s been selling dilapidated houses for as little as one euro — just over a dollar — to sweeten the deal.

Now, following the November 5 vote outcome, it’s launched a website aimed at would-be American expats, offering up more cheap homes in the hope that those upset by the result will rush to snap up one of its empty properties.

“Are you worned (sic) out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?” the website asks. “It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

Mayor Francesco Columbu tells CNN that the website was specifically created to attract American voters in the wake of the presidential elections. He says he loves the United States and is convinced Americans are the best people to help revive his community.

“We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” he says. “We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.”

‘Preferential treatment’

Columbu says the village is now offering three tiers of accommodation: Free temporary homes to certain digital nomads, one-euro homes in need of renovations, and ready-to-occupy houses for prices up to 100,000 euros ($105,000).

The mayor says he’s set up a special team to guide interested buyers through every step of the purchase, from organizing tailored private tours of the available dwellings to finding contractors, builders and navigating required paperwork.

He says photos and plans of available empty properties will be soon be uploaded to the website.

In the past century, Ollolai’s population has shrunk from 2,250 to 1,300 with only a handful of babies born each year. Many families left the village during tough economic times, in search of work and better lives.

Over the last few years, the poulation has further dropped to barely 1,150 residents.

While the village may be desperate to lure newcomers in an attempt to stop depopulation, the offer of “preferential treatment” to Americans, as Columbu describes it, may seem a bit controversial.

The website does not mentioned having a US passport as a prerequisite, but the mayor says US citizens will be favored above potential applicants of other nationalities.

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” Columbo adds.

“We have specifically created this website now to meet US post-elections relocation needs. The first edition of our digital nomad scheme which launched last year was already solely for Americans.”

The mayor says the town hall’s website has been flooded recently with 38,000 requests of information on houses, mostly coming from the United States.

“So we were really looking to create a platform that caters to US citizens, and to group together our various projects,” says Columbu.

A remote paradise

Ollolai has previously tried to lure new residents with appealing housing schemes.

In 2018, as first reported by CNN, the town hall started selling dilapidated empty homes for one euro. Then it went on to rent empty working spaces for a symbolic one euro.

Lastly, starting last year, it launched a “work from Ollolai” program for digital nomads. So far four Americans have been hosted in fully equipped dwellings for a symbolic one euro. In return, they had to create something for the community, like an artwork or book.

The town hall pays to rent the homes from local families for the remote workers, paying roughly 350 euros per month for multi-floor, two-bedroom dwellings. Utilities, bills and council taxes are also covered.

But revival plans have not been going as well as local authorities had hoped. Since 2018, only 10 homes have been sold for one euro and renovated, says Columbu.

“The village remains half empty, we still have about 100 unoccupied cheap homes potentially on sale, ready to move in. We have mapped and listed them all, and soon photos will be online for buyers to take a look at.”

Most buildings are located in the historical center and come in varying sizes.

They’re picturesque old farmers’ and shepherds’ dwellings made from local granite rocks. Some turnkey properties are even furbished and equipped with modern comforts.

There are zero demographic requirements for US applicants; these can be people of all ages, pensioners, remote workers or entrepreneurs who wish to open a small business in the village.

Ollolai is off the beaten track, ideal for those who want to unplug and live a simpler life.

Located in a wild mountain region, it rises on a pristine patch of land where ancient farming traditions live on. It boasts fresh, pollution-free air, few crowds and great views.

In fall during an event known as cortes apertas (open courtyards) sees stables and ancient turf taverns open to the public, offering wine, ham, cheese and other delicacies. The area is famous for its locally produced Casu Fiore Sardo cheese.

Another highlight of Ollolai’s calendar is a masked carnival with goat-like costumes and archaic rituals held in February each year.

