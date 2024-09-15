Men had the most fun on the Emmys red carpet

Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — Menswear is often an afterthought in Hollywood awards’ best-dressed lists. But on an Emmys red carpet heavy with demure, sophisticated gowns, it was the male attendees who shone at LA’s Peacock Theater on Sunday in a range of bold, adventurous and considered outfits.

This isn’t to say that classic looks were misses. Ramy Youssef, Joshua Jackson, “Fargo” actor Lamorne Morris and “The Bear” star (and Calvin Klein underwear model) Jeremy Allen White all looked predictably suave in no-frills tuxes.

However, some of the most successful ensembles of the night subtly (and sometimes not-so-subtly) played on the codes of black-tie convention.

Irish actor Andrew Scott, for instance, swapped a traditional white button-up and bow tie for a low-cut ruffled black shirt beneath a wide-lapeled Vivienne Westwood jacket. “Abbott Elementary” actor Tyler James Williams’ Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo shirt, meanwhile, might have been considered classic cocktail wear — were it not for the fact it had no sleeves.

Williams’ co-star Chris Perfetti also went for ruffles, pairing his wide-legged, floor-length pants with a flamboyant shirt from Christian Siriano’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection. The awards’ co-host Dan Levy similarly looked to the runways for his shirt choice, opting for a sleek Loewe design with a structured, sculptural collar.

Attendees had fun with cummerbunds, too. While the waist sashes are normally markers of formality, “The Traitors” actor Alan Cumming’s became a train that emerged from his cream Teddy Vonranson jacket and doubled up as a scarf. “Fellow Travelers” co-stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey meanwhile used cummerbunds to elevate their outfits, with the latter’s complimenting the silky, chest-bearing shirt of his Giorgio Armani outfit.

The night’s other fun accessories included lapel pins and brooches, while eye-catching colors proved another way to make a statement. “Fallout” star Aaron Moten arrived in an all-red Kenzo suit with a Nehru collar; Bowen Yang, nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actor for “Saturday Night Live,” wore a cream Bode suit jacket over a bright red tasseled top; and “True Detective” actor Finn Bennett ditched a jacket in favor of a silk maroon Saint Laurent mockneck.

