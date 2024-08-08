Cate Blanchett wears top made of 102 spoons on the red carpet

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett has worn a top made out of more than 100 spoons at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.

The Australian star was pictured wearing the piece by Swedish brand Hodakova, which is made up of 102 antique spoons, at the “Borderlands” fan event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The halter top was designed by Ellen Hodakova Larsson, who sourced the plethora of antique spoons in the Swedish countryside.

Hodakova often uses heirloom objects in her work, and says she “is dedicated to building the first fully sustainable fashion house in the world and change the fashion industry’s perspective on the possibilities of circularity,” according to a statement sent to CNN.

“By converting old materials into luxurious goods, Hodakova crafts stories through repurposing and conceptually upcycling everyday found materials into one-of-a-kind pieces,” continues the statement.

This focus on sustainability fits with Blanchett’s own beliefs: the actor is known for wearing the same red carpet looks on multiple occasions — a rarity in Hollywood. Last year Blanchett re-wore a custom Alexander McQueen suit to two different film premieres four years apart.

Blanchett also boosted sustainability during her time as artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company in Australia, installing solar panels on the rooftop of its historic home in 2010.

But this isn’t the first time cutlery has gone couture. During London Fashion Week in February 2023, Turkey-born, London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu handcrafted a show-stopping gown out of antique knives. The dress has since been worn by stars such as Emma Corrin and Hari Nef.

Blanchett plays Lilith in “Borderlands” (2024), a sci-fi action movie based on the best-selling video game. Directed by Eli Roth, the movie follows a band of misfits trying to find a powerful missing girl.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.