Hip-hop band Cypress Hill to perform with London Symphony Orchestra, decades after ‘Simpsons’ gag predicted it

London (CNN) — “We mostly know classical, but we could give it a shot,” the conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra tells hip-hop group Cypress Hill when discussing a potential collaboration in a 1996 episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homerpalooza.”

Now, 28 years later, the two acclaimed ensembles are making it happen, performing together in real life at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night.

B Real, a member of the pioneering group, posted to X: “Tonight we are rocking with the @londonsymphony at @RoyalAlbertHall.. Inspired by @TheSimpsons via the ‘Homerpalooza’ episode.”

In the episode, Cypress Hill accidentally book a gig with the famed London Symphony Orchestra, “possibly while high.” After a brief discussion, the two musical groups play a rendition of the band’s hit 1993 single “Insane in the Brain.”

“This idea of doing this show has been a conversation for several years,” B Real said. “Fortunately as fate would have it, we will fulfill this objective tonight. Love to everyone coming thru for this experience.”

According to the event’s description on the Royal Albert Hall website, the two groups will perform a “special rendition” of Cypress Hill’s four-times platinum album “Black Sunday,” as well as other hits from its catalogue.

Tickets for the show have sold out, with seats costing £128.50 ($165) per person.

