Grammy Awards 2026: See all the winners as they are announced

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It’s music’s biggest night, and we’re waiting to see who will take home those golden gramophones.

Going into the night, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, including for album of the year for his “GNX.”

Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter all follow close behind with nods for album, record and song of the year.

Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to simultaneously snag nominations in the coveted best album, record and song categories in the same year with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos).”

The Grammys, hosted once again by Trevor Noah, will see performances from Gaga and Carpenter, as well as Justin Bieber and all eight best new artist nominees – Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías.

Below is a list of nominees, with the winners denoted in bold as they are announced on the telecast:

Album of the year

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny

“SWAG,” Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

“CHROMAKOPIA,” Tyler, the Creator

Song of the year

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

Record of the year

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best pop solo performance

“Daises,” Justin Bieber

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease,” Lady Gaga

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“Messy,” Lola Young

Best pop duo/group performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Golden,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela,” Katseye

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“30 for 30,” SZA w/ Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Glorious,” GloRilla

“God Does Like Ugly,” JID

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia,” Tyler, The Creator

Best rap performance

“Outside,” Cardi B

“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice f/ Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“tv off,” Kenrick Lamar f/Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I,” Tyler, the Creator f/ Teezo Touchdown

Best traditional country album

“Dollar A Day,” Charley Crockett

“American Romance,” Lukas Nelson

“Oh What A Beautiful World,” Willie Nelson

“Hard Headed Woman,” Margo Price

“Ain’t In It For My Health,” Zach Top

Best contemporary country album

“Patterns,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Snipe Hunter,” Tyler Childers

“Evangeline Vs. The Machine,” Eric Church

“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll

“Postcards From Texas,” Miranda Lambert

Best country solo performance

“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used to Be,” Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

Best rock album

“private music,” Deftones

“I Quit,” HAIM

“From Zero,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Idols,” YUNGBLUD

Best rock performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning,” YUNGBLUD f/ Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best R&B album

“BELOVED,” GIVĒON

“Why Not More?” Coco Jones

“The Crown,” Ledisi

“Escape Room,” Teyana Taylor

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

Best R&B performance

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown f/ Bryson Tiller

“Folded,” Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman,” Summer Walker

